Though the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo isn’t until Friday, action at the 2020 Olympics starts Tuesday night. Softball is back in the Games for the first time since 2008, fitting for a host nation like Japan with a long history of success in the sport.

Japan has had a national softball association since 1949, and won the gold medal in Beijing in 2008. Before that, it won bronze in 2004, silver in 2000, and finished fourth in 1996, the first year softball was an Olympic sport.

The host team plays the first game against regional rival Australia. After that, the United States — gold medalists in 1996, 2000 and 2004 — takes the field against Italy.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events, except U.S. men’s basketball games, will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

» READ MORE: NBC’s Peacock to live-stream Olympics gymnastics, track & field, and U.S. men’s basketball in Tokyo

Replays of some events will also be available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with a X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full schedule for the Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Tuesday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

NBCSN

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Softball — Japan vs. Australia

11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Softball — United States vs. Italy