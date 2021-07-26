Monday’s action at the Olympics in Tokyo is highlighted by a couple of men’s and women’s swimming finals, with Americans Lilly King and Ryan Murphy eyeing gold medals live in primetime on NBC.

If you want to stay up late, the U.S. women’s basketball team (coached by Philadelphia native Dawn Staley) will play their first game of the Olympics against Nigeria live on the USA Network at 12:40 a.m. Team USA has won six consecutive gold medals, and teammates Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are attempting to become the first basketball players to win five gold medals at the Olympics.

There’s also the men’s team gymnastics final early Monday morning live on Peacock, with Brody Malone and Team USA currently ranked fourth overall. Villanova grad Summer Rappaport will compete in her first Olympics triathlon, which will air live on the USA Network from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both will be replayed during NBC’s primetime coverage.

» READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics schedule: When Philadelphia-area athletes are scheduled to compete

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics will also be available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

» READ MORE: From North Philly to Tokyo: Dawn Staley makes her debut as the U.S. Olympic women’s head basketball coach

Monday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (all live unless noted)

Swimming — finals: men’s 200 meter freestyle, women’s 100 meter backstroke, men’s 100 meter backstroke, women’s 100 meter breaststroke

Gymnastics — men’s team final (taped)

Diving — men’s synchronized platform final (taped)

Triathlon — women’s final (taped)

USA Network

2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Swimming — qualifying heats

Diving — pen’s synchronized platform final

Fencing — men’s individual foil, women’s individual sabre quarterfinals

Rugby — men’s qualifying round

3x3 basketball

Men’s volleyball — Brazil vs. Argentina

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday

Men’s beach volleyball — Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Alison/Alvaro (Brazil)

12:40 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Women’s basketball — U.S. vs. Nigeria

CNBC

8 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

Women’s beach volleyball — Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain)

Men’s water polo — U.S. vs. South Africa

10:10 p.m. to midnight

Rugby — men’s qualifying round

Midnight to 2 a.m.

Softball — bronze medal game, Canada vs. Mexico/Australia

NBCSN

5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3x3 Basketball

Fencing — men’s individual foil, women’s individual sabre finals

Men’s beach volleyball — Norway vs. Spain

Olympic Channel

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tennis — men’s singles second round, women’s singles third round, men’s and women’s doubles quarterfinals

Peacock

6 a.m to 8:45 a.m.