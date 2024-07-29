NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Tuesday, July 30

Simon Biles, Suni Lee, and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s quest for a goal medal headlines day four of the Paris Olympics Tuesday.

Biles, who is dealing with a left calf injury, will compete in all four events in the women’s gymnastics team final — vault, balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars — scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time and air live on NBC.

Advertisement

Jordan Chiles also will participate in all four events, while Lee will compete in the floor exercise, balance beam, and the uneven bars, her signature event. Jade Carey will do the vault, while newcomer Hezly Rivera will sit out the team finals.

The U.S. women’s team has taken home the gold medal in this competition in two of the last three Olympics, and had the top score in the qualification round.

Biles and Lee will compete against each other in the women’s individual all——around final, which will begin on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Biles won the event in the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Lee took home the gold in Tokyo.

Other notable events Tuesday include:

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke will defend his gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle at 3 p.m. Philadelphia time on NBC. Meanwhile, Regan Smith will compete in the women’s 100-meter backstroke final at about 2:55 p.m. NBC’s live swimming coverage Tuesday is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. The U.S. men’s soccer team will face Guinea at 1 p.m. on USA Network. They’re looking for their second victory in Paris after a dominant 4-1 win against New Zealand on Saturday. The U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team, which took home the goal medal in the Tokyo Olympics, will face Germany at 11:30 a.m. on NBC.

» READ MORE: Who is Stephen Nedoroscik, the glasses-wearing, pommel horse specialist for Team USA men’s gymnastics?

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, there are two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics in Philadelphia time, and here are live scores and results.

Tuesday’s Paris Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

9 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball – United States vs. Morocco 10 a.m.: Triathlon – Men’s final (delayed) 10:45 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying heats (delayed) 11:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball – United States vs. Germany 12:15 p.m.: Gymnastic – Women’s team final 2:30 p.m.: Swimming – Women’s 100 meter backstroke final, men’s 800 meter freestyle final, men’s 4x200 meter freestyle relay final 4:35 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball – United States vs. Serbia 5 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands (delayed) 8 p.m.: (Prime time show replays): Gymnastics – Women’s team final; Swimming – Finals 8:12 p.m.: Surfing – Men’s bronze medal match, women’s bronze medal match 12:05 a.m. Wednesday (late night show replays): Triathlon – Men’s final; 3x3 Basketball – Qualifying round

USA Network

2 a.m.: Triathlon – Men’s final 4 a.m.: Shooting – Mixed team final 5 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying heats 7:45 a.m.: Men’s volleyball – United States vs. Germany 9 a.m.: Men’s basketball – Canada vs. Australia 9:30 a.m.: Rugby – Women’s semifinals 10:35 a.m.: Men’s water polo – United States vs. Romania 1 p.m.: Men’s soccer – United States vs. Guinea

E!

4 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball – Germany vs. France 5 a.m.: Men’s basketball – Spain vs. Greece 7:25 a.m.: Cycling – Women’s BMX freestyle qualifying 8:45 a.m.: Archery – Individual eliminations 9:10 a.m.: Cycling – Men’s BMX freestyle qualifying 1 p.m.: Rugby – Women’s bronze medal match and final 2:15 p.m.: – Men’s beach volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands 3 p.m.: – Women’s beach volleyball – Brazil vs. Spain

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including basketball, soccer, water polo, and field hockey.

Paris Extra 2