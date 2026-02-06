NBC Olympic TV and streaming schedule for Feb. 6: How to watch the opening ceremony

With the Philly region still covered in snow, it shouldn’t take much imagination to get in the mood for the Winter Olympics, which officially begin Friday across Italy.

NBC will televise the opening ceremony live from San Siro Stadium (slated to be demolished after the Games) in Milan starting Friday at 2 p.m. Philadelphia time. It will also be streamed live via Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming platform, and on NBCOlympics.com for free with TV provider authentication.

With Mike Tirico in Santa Clara, Calif., to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, NBC’s broadcast will be hosted by Mary Carillo and Terry Gannon, who will be joined by three‑time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

Other venues will also be on display Friday night, with the Parade of Athletes featuring athletes marching from three other locations across Italy: Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina d’Ampezzo (which has its own Olympic cauldron, a first for the Games). Team USA’s flag bearers will be 2022 speed skating gold medalist Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca.

Greece, where the Olympics originated, will lead the parade. From there it will go alphabetically until the end. The United States, which is hosting the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, will enter third from last (country No. 90, if you’re counting at home), followed by 2030 Winter Olympics host France and this year’s host country, Italy.

The U.S. has the largest group of athletes — 235, including three alternates. Canada is second with 211 athletes, followed by Italy with 195. All told, more than 2,900 athletes are expected to compete in the 2026 Games.

There are also plenty of veterans on Team USA, including four-time Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who will attempt to ski on a ruptured ACL. Other U.S. athletes back to compete in their fifth Olympics are bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, snowboarders Nick Baumgartner and Faye Thelen, figure skater Evan Bates, and hockey player Hilary Knight.

As far as local athletes, there’s South Jersey’s Isabeau Levito, a 18-year-old figure skater looking for gold after winning the silver medal in the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships. Curling team member Taylor Anderson-Heide is a Philly native, speedskater Andrew Heo grew up in Warrington, and Summer Britcher — the all-time singles leader in U.S. luge history — was raised in Glen Rock, Pa., in York County.

There’s also hockey star Sarah Nurse, who plays for Team Canada but also happens to be the niece of former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, some sports have already gotten underway. Curling began Wednesday, while the U.S. women’s hockey team began its quest for gold Thursday with a 5-1 win over Czechia.

Friday’s Olympic TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

Noon: Team figure skating — rhythm dance 12:30 p.m.: Team figure skating — pairs short 1 p.m.: Team figure skating — women’s short 2 p.m.: Opening ceremony 8 p.m.: Prime-time replay of opening ceremony

USA Network

7:35 a.m.: Team figure skating — women’s short 8:55 a.m.: Curling mixed doubles — Czechia vs. United States

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference from Italy and here. The traditional prime time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.