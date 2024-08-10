NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Saturday, August 10

The U.S. men’s basketball team and the U.S. women’s soccer team will be playing for gold medals Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

First up is the U.S. women’s soccer team, which will face Brazil in the final at 11 a.m. Philadelphia time on NBC. It’s Team USA’s first Olympics gold-medal game since 2012, and their first major tournament final since the 2019 World Cup. And it just so happens to be the birthday of Sophia Smith, the now-25-year-old star who sent the U.S. to the final with her goal in the 95th minute against Germany in the semifinal.

Next is the U.S. men’s basketball team, which is playing for it’s fifth straight gold medal against Victor Wembanyama and France at 3:30 p.m. on NBC. Team USA is coming off a thrilling but narrow victory against Serbia in the semifinal, where Sixers star Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Steph Curry led a 17-point comeback.

Other notable events at the Olympics Saturday include (all times are Philly time):

Saturday is the final full day of track and field competition, with several gold-medal races, including the men’s high jump (1 p.m.), men’s 800-meter final (1:15 p.m.), women’s javelin throw (1:30 p.m.), women’s 100-meter hurdles (1:35 p.m.), men’s 5,000-meter run (1:50 p.m.), women’s 1,500 meters (2:15 p.m.), men’s 4x400 relay (3 p.m.) and women’s 4x400 relay (3:14 p.m.) There’s been a lot of chatter about the breaking competition on social media. On Saturday, it’s the men’s turn, with all the events leading up to the gold-medal final at 3:29 p.m. on E!. Breaking won’t be part of the program in Los Angeles in 2028, so this might be your last opportunity to tune into one of the more unusual Olympic competitions.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, there are two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC prime time show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is that NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung TV. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics in Philadelphia time, and here are live scores and results.

Saturday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and prime time shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

7 a.m.: men’s volleyball final — France vs. Poland 9 a.m.: diving — men’s platform final 10:30 a.m.: breaking — men’s qualifying 11 a.m.: women’s soccer final — U.S. vs. Brazil 1:10 p.m.: track and field — evening session 3:30 p.m.: men’s basketball final — U.S. vs. France 8 p.m. (prime time show replays): track and field, diving, breaking 11:35 p.m. (late-night show replays): beach volleyball, sport climbing

USA Network

5 a.m.: men’s basketball bronze-medal game — Germany vs. Serbia 9 a.m.: women’s handball final — France vs. Norway 3 p.m.: men’s beach volleyball bronze-medal match — Norway vs. Qatar 4:30 p.m.: men’s beach volleyball final — Germany vs. Sweden

Golf Channel

3 a.m. to noon: golf — women’s final round

CNBC

4:35 a.m.: women’s water polo bronze-medal match — U.S. vs. Netherlands 5:45 a.m.: canoeing — women’s sprint semifinals 7:45 a.m.: canoeing — sprint finals 9:30 a.m.: women’s water polo final — Spain vs. Australia 11:15 a.m.: women’s volleyball bronze-medal match — Brazil vs. Turkey 4 p.m.: weightlifting — men’s final

E!

8 a.m.: rhythmic gymnastics — group final 10 a.m.: breaking — men’s qualifying 2 p.m.: breaking — men’s final

Paris Extra 2

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including sport climbing, weightlifting, tae kwon do, and boxing

Telemundo