Former Neumann Goretti, NC State standout Diamond Johnson enters the transfer portal

Former Neumann Goretti standout Diamond Johnson has become the third member of the NC State women’s basketball team to enter the transfer portal this month.

Johnson announced her decision via social media on Monday.

Johnson, a 5-foot-5 point guard, led the Wolfpack in average scoring (12.3) and assists (3.5) this past season before missing the ACC and NCAA tournaments because of an ankle injury.

On April 6, now-former NC State forward Jakia Brown-Turner announced via social media her intention to transfer to Maryland. A week later Camille Hobby, also from the Wolfpack, committed to Illinois as a graduate transfer.

According to ESPN, Johnson was the sixth-ranked recruit in 2020, behind Paige Bueckers (UConn), Angel Reese (LSU), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Caitlin Clark (Iowa) and Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina).

As a freshman at Rutgers, Johnson averaged 17.6 points, shot 90.2% from the foul line, 45.5% from behind the three-point line, and 51.2% from the field and was named second-team all-Big Ten.

In 2022 at NC State, Johnson was named the ACC’s Sixth Player of the Year. Last season, she was the Wolfpack’s only player to average double figures in scoring.

NC State finished 20-12 and lost to Princeton, 64-63, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Johnson thanked NC State, its fans, players, and coaches on Instagram and Twitter.

”Due to some unfortunate situations and after weeks of prayer and talks with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and find out where my journey takes me next!” she said in her posts.