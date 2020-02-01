The man who does rankings for ESPN has Johnson sixth in the country. Now, that’s not a unanimous opinion, even if it is the one that gets the most attention. Another ranking has her 44th. All subjective. It’s not subjective that Johnson scored 28.1 points as a Neumann Goretti junior, was named MVP of the Catholic League, then scored 54 points when Neumann Goretti beat Imhotep Charter for last year’s 3A overall city championship game. She was named Gatorade State Player of the Year.