“We are going to be somewhat at the mercy to what conferences decide, and what institutions decide," Calhoun said. “But when you think about how to play sports as safely as possible, taking out travel certainly takes out a big complication. If you only need to bus your athletes five minutes and take out a hotel night, you’re taking out a potential danger. I would love to see our city games be playing, not just for the rivalries, they are some of the safest games we can play.”