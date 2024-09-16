Brazilian-Philly fusion, Hawaiian BBQ, and more new foods coming to Lincoln Financial Field

In honor of the NFL’s first South American regular season game that saw the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings in São Paulo, Brazil earlier this month, the Eagles are bringing home some of that Brazilian flavor to Lincoln Financial Field.

Through a culinary exchange that Aramark, the stadium’s food and beverage provider, is calling the “International Taste Games,” a Brazilian-Philly fusion savory pie and a São Paulo-famous cocktail will be offered at Lincoln Financial Field throughout this season. The 9th Street Market Pastel pairs Italian meats with Brazilian street food while the South Philly Caipirinha will highlight Brazil’s distilled spirit cachaça in a batch-made cocktail with origins from São Paulo.

“We wanted to showcase our 9th Street Market Pastel, it’s a Brazilian street fair food with a South Philly twist,” said James Hennessey, Lincoln Financial Field’s executive chef. “We took mortadella, hamcola, and prosciutto cotto — grilled it, diced it, and tossed it with a little bit of shredded provolone, and tomato relish. stuffed inside an empanada and fried. Then served with a roasted long hot aioli.”

Apart from the Brazilian flavors, Eagles stadium menus will see the addition of Hawaiian-Aussie meat pies, which were made possible with the help of Poi Dog owner Kiki Aranita, Niki Mailata, and Mailata’s husband Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata. Also new on offer is a kielbasa special and “The Vincent,” a chicken cutlet, fried pepperoni, and vodka sauce sandwich.

Here are all the new Philly bites and libations at Lincoln Financial Field this 2024-2025 Eagles season.

9th Street Market Pastel

Traditional Italian cold cuts, shredded provolone, and tomato relish are packed into this Brazilian crust hand pie, served with a Philly-famous long hot aioli. Available in Section 138.

South Philly Caipirinha

A simple cocktail with Brazil’s most popular distilled spirit. Cachaça, lime, sugar, and ice. Available at Craft Cocktail Bars in East and West Clubs.

Kielbasa Special

Dig into Poland’s beloved staples with six classic potato and cheese pierogies topped with caramelized onions, Deitz & Watson Polska Kielbasa, and sour cream. Available at The Pierogie Place in Section 134.

Maui BBQ Pie

The Aussie Meat Pie extraordinaires at G’Day Gourment are baking tender roast pork smothered in Hawaiian barbecue sauce delivered in a signature pie crust. Available at G’Day Gourmet in Section 111.

The Vincent

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, fried pepperoni, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, and hot honey top this special sandwich, and most importantly, served on a seeded roll. Available at America’s Pie Kitchen and Grille in Section 114.