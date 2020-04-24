Jeudy, Lamb and Ruggs were the consensus top-three picks, so that projected order doesn’t strike as much of a surprise compared to Reagor jumping Aiyuk and Jefferson. Now is not the time to be too upset about these decisions. Looking at the college tape, all of these receivers look like future stars, but that just won’t be the case at the next level. Someone will emerge from the rest and others will be buried on depth charts.