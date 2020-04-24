Howie Roseman got a speedy wide receiver without having to trade up Thursday night, even if the prize didn’t seem as marvelous a gift to fans as they might have been expecting a little earlier.
The Eagles took TCU wideout Jalen Reagor, with highly touted LSU receiver Justin Jefferson still on the board. Jefferson was a member of what was generally considered a top-four group at the position, and Reagor was not. But Reagor has more speed, and tons of potential. His father, defensive tackle Montae Reagor, played for the Eagles in 2007.
Reagor, 5-foot-11, 206, has amazing athleticism but did not enjoy good quarterbacking last season at TCU, leading to a 47% catch rate and some visible frustration at times. He is said to play faster than his official 4.47 timed 40, and he has a 42-inch vertical leap.
It was a nerve-wracking night for Eagles fans, who were looking for the NFL draft to brighten a sports landscape blighted by the coronavirus quarantine.
“This is different for us, and different for you,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said from his Westchester County, N.Y., basement, as he opened what he called the league’s “first-ever virtual draft.”
Instead of crowded draft rooms, TV viewers saw sparsely decorated basements or guest rooms in the homes of teams’ decision-makers. Roseman gave a preview to ESPN that showed five monitors and a couple of TVs in the home office the team’s IT department assembled, part of the Rosemans’ Main Line living room.
Earlier Thursday, as this strangest of draft days wore on, any number of reports and rumors had the Eagles moving up, presumably for a wide receiver. There was talk they were offering last year’s first-round pick, left tackle Andre Dillard.
An NFL source with knowledge of the situation said Dillard was not being offered. And as some analysts predicted, it turned out trading was down early, given the remote setups and the inability of decision-makers to quickly caucus. For the first time since 2015, the top 10 passed with no trading.
By Thursday evening there was much conjecture that the Eagles would have to move up from 21st overall if they coveted any of what were considered the top four wide receivers – Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, his teammate Henry Ruggs III, or LSU’s Justin Jefferson.
There was ample reason to speculate; going into Thursday, the Eagles hadn’t drafted in their original draft position, with their own pick, since 2015. That was the year Chip Kelly was in charge and Roseman did not have a personnel role.
The Eagles saw one divisional rival, Washington, draft Ohio State’s Chase Young, a pass-rusher who is as highly regarded as any defensive player in recent memory. Young went second overall, as expected, after Cincinnati made its leadoff choice of Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow official.
Eagles fans waited anxiously to see if any of the top four wideouts would drop within their team’s range, not knowing that Roseman apparently didn’t covet anyone from that group.
The top 11 picks went by with all four remaining on the board, but Ruggs, the speediest wideout, went to the Raiders at the 12th spot. Many observers considered Lamb the top talent of the group, so this was a mild surprise – not a huge one, at the end of a truncated draft process that lacked pro days and face-to-face visits. Opinions were all over the place, about a lot of players.
Tampa Bay traded up one spot to San Francisco’s 13th spot to nab protection for new quarterback Tom Brady – Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Then the 49ers took South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.
This was the point where it started to look as if the Eagles might be in luck. Six spots until their pick, three of the four wideouts were still at large.
The Broncos then took Jeudy. That put Atlanta on the clock, amid reports that the Falcons might want to trade down. What would it cost the Eagles to move five picks and get their choice of Lamb or Jefferson? We’ll never know, since the Falcons kept the pick and took corner A.J. Terrell.
On social media, Eagles fans began to melt down over the possibility that hated divisional rival Dallas, picking 17th, would take Lamb. And sure enough, that happened, even though most of the predraft buzz had the the Cowboys going for defense in the first round.
This seemed a cruel blow, given the Eagles’ obvious need, and the fact that they play the Cowboys twice a year.
The Dolphins then took offensive tackle Austin Jackson, from USC, leaving the Raiders and Jaguars between the Eagles and Jefferson. The Raiders pulled a surprise, taking Ohio State corner Damon Arnette, generally considered more of a second-round type.
That left the Jaguars between the Eagles and Jefferson. Not many people really thought Lamb was a possibility for the Birds going into the draft -- mock drafts tended to place him in the early teens -- but seeing him last so long, only to become a Cowboy, took a bit of luster off Reagor, even to many people who would have been happy to get him without trading up when the evening began.
The Jags took LSU edge rusher K’lavon Chaisson. Roseman bypassed Jefferson, with the team’s remaining seven picks spread over Friday and Saturday left intact.