Only another five-tool player, Mike Trout, will be paid higher. Betts earned the payday by cementing his status as an elite player. Betts has been an All-Star the last four seasons, won an MVP and led the Red Sox to a 2018 World Series title. He was traded to the Dodgers in the offseason with one year left on his contract, but they didn’t need to see him play a game before committing to him for 13 years.