The pandemic has shown the disconnect between NFL owners and players. Whether it is player safety, politics or financial benefits, the two sides often aren’t on one accord, and Jets owner Woody Johnson is the latest example of why.
Johnson was investigated by a State Department watchdog after he allegedly made racist and sexist remarks. According to CNN, Johnson questioned why Black people celebrate Black History Month, and his comments about women’s looks were described as “cringeworthy.”
These events allegedly occurred during Johnson’s time as ambassador to the United Kingdom. He accepted the position in 2017 and hasn’t been as hands-on with the Jets since, but this news isn’t what players want to see. It only makes it a larger disconnect between the owner and players.
One of the Jets’ best players is safety Jamal Adams. He’s been vocal about his trade request, but the team has been holding out hope for the safety to change his mind. Adams saw Johnson’s comments, and they may have ended any chance the Jets had at securing him longterm.
It was also reported that Johnson used his position as ambassador to help bring events to Donald Trump’s personal property. One example was the British Open, according to a New York Times story. Johnson revealed in 2018 that Trump asked him to get The Open to his property in Scotland.
The NFL has promoted messages of inclusiveness and denouncing racism all offseason. If these allegations are true, the NFL could have a situation similar to the NBA with Donald Sterling in 2012, when the former Clippers owner was banned for life for racist remarks.
If the NFL holds the 2020 season with fans in attendance, they will be wearing masks. The league’s vice president of communications, Brian McCarthy, delivered the message.
The decision shouldn’t be a surprise. Unlike the leagues in bubbles, the NFL would be exposed to fans across the country due to its traveling schedule.
The Jaguars have said they will limit fan attendance to 25%, which is still more than 15,000 people at TIAA Bank Field. On Tuesday, the Packers estimated that there will be about 12,000 fans at their games.
Limited attendance seems to be the route the NFL is favoring, and if you attend a game this season, you will have to yell through a mask.
Mookie Betts is a true five-tool player. He can steals bases, hit for average and power, his arm is elite and he can field with the best of them.
Only a few people in baseball can say that, and only one other player will be able to say he has more money than Betts.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Dodgers are nearing an extension with Betts that’d make him the second-highest paid player in the league. Including the 2020 season, Betts is expected to make $380 million over the next 13 years.
Only another five-tool player, Mike Trout, will be paid higher. Betts earned the payday by cementing his status as an elite player. Betts has been an All-Star the last four seasons, won an MVP and led the Red Sox to a 2018 World Series title. He was traded to the Dodgers in the offseason with one year left on his contract, but they didn’t need to see him play a game before committing to him for 13 years.