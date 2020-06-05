A star group of NFL players put together a video message to speak out against social injustice and police brutality. In the video, the players say the names of 13 black people who have been victims of social injustices, by starting their message with “I am.”
Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliot and Odell Beckham Jr. were some of the players who appeared in the video.
“We will not be silenced,” the players said. “We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit.”
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on behalf of the league earlier this week, but it’s clear the players want more.
“This is what we, the players, would like to hear [the NFL] state: We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," the players said.
The players also called for the league to admit their wrongs in silencing players from peacefully protesting. Colin Kaepernick began his peaceful protest in 2016 when he was seen kneeling during the national anthem at football games. By 2018, the NFL passed a new policy that would fine players that didn’t stand for the national anthem.
According to its Twitter account, the NFL has donated more than $44 million to organizations to help fight systematic racism. The league is also pledging another $20 million this year.
The league hasn’t issued a response to the video put together by the players.
The Astros and Rangers could be getting a Texas-sized home-field advantage when baseball returns.
According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Astros and Rangers could be playing their games at 50% capacity when the season returns.
“According to two major league sources Thursday, MLB is inclined to allow local and municipal governance to take precedence when it comes to allowing fan attendance at games," Grant said.
Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas-based teams can play with up to 50% of fans in the stands. No other state has reached that number.
The advantage may be on the field only. According to Jon Heyman, MLB has a plan that could divide the revenue among all teams.
This could also have an impact on the NFL season for the Texans and the Cowboys. The NFL has yet to issue out plans regarding stadium attendance, but if the rules are in accordance with the states, the Cowboys and Texans would be in a neat position.
The Texans and Cowboys are both expected to be in the thick of division races, so whatever the NFL decides would have big ramifications on the field.
According to ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel, the WNBA is considering a 22-game regular season at IMG Academy in late July.
IMG Academy is located in Bradenton, Fla. Under this scenario, the season would likely end sometime in October.
Voepel said playoff details have not been specified in the proposal, and the players have not agreed to the deal. The playoff schedule is normally single-elimination in the first two rounds and a five-game series in the semifinals and finals.
The WNBA was scheduled to have 36 regular-season games before the season was postponed. July 24th is the league’s proposed return date, which would be a week earlier than the NBA, which is also planning a return in Florida.