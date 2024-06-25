Local track standouts Nia Akins and Allie Wilson qualify for first Olympic Games in Paris

Penn alum Nia Akins and Allie Wilson, a Strath Haven graduate, finished first and second, respectively, in the 800-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Monday night, earning their spots to Paris.

Akins, 25, crossed the finish line with a personal best of 1 minute, 57.36 seconds, while Wilson clocked in at 1:58.32. Stanford’s Juliette Whittaker secured the final third spot (1:58.45).

Whittaker is the older sister of Isabella Whittaker, a sprinter at Penn who also competed in the trials. Isabella placed sixth in the 400-meter final.

The race took a turn 200 meters in, when top contender Athing Mu, who’s from Trenton, tripped and fell. She attempted to stay within reach of the runners, but after the first lap she couldn’t keep up the pace.

Mu was highly anticipated to return for a second time to the Olympics. She won the gold medal at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo and is considered the youngest woman in history to hold Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event.

Akins was a two-time NCAA-runner up in the 800-meter at Penn. She turned professional in 2020. Her previous personal record was set at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a time of 1:57.73. She placed sixth in the event.

Wilson, 28, who competed at Monmouth, is having an outstanding year. She won her first national title at 2024 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships. The path to the Olympics, though, wasn’t easy. Wilson was a finalist in the 800 meters at the 2021 Olympic trials but missed the team by three spots.

In the high jump, Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham, qualified for the Olympics for the third time. She jumped 1.91 m to place third in the trials. She needed to win a jump-off against Jenna Rogers from the University of Nebraska to secure the final spot.

The 26-year-old placed 13th in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and sixth at the 2021 Tokyo Games.