South Jersey’s Curtis Thompson qualifies for his second Olympics

Burlington County native Curtis Thompson is going to his second Olympics.

Thompson, a 2014 Florence High graduate, won his fourth men’s javelin title at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Sunday.

His victory wasn’t in doubt for long, as his first round throw of 83.04 meters was 3.47 meters further than his next closest competitor, and was the second-best distance in meet history.

Marc Minichello, a 2022 Penn graduate, placed eighth in the event at the trials with a 73.07 meter throw.

Thompson, 28, competed collegiately for Mississippi State, winning an NCAA title in 2016. He set his personal best of 87.70 meters in 2022 at the American JavFest meet in East Stroudsburg, and is currently ranked 11th in the world.

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Thompson placed 21st with a mark of 78.20 meters. In last year’s World Championships in Budapest, he placed 30th.