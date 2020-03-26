Like Domo above, I don’t love Maddox on the outside. He doesn’t have great length and has been susceptible to double moves. I like him more in the middle of the field, whether in the slot or at safety. The Eagles may still believe that Jones has a chance to win that job. He’s still young and doesn’t turn 24 until May. But it’s hard to overlook what has so far been a poor draft pick. The same could be said of Douglas, although to a lesser degree. I’d imagine both are available to be traded. I can’t imagine how much the Eagles may get in return, but a new environment could benefit Jones, who has some ability.