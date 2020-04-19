Nnanna Njoku, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del., committed to Villanova Sunday night, choosing the Wildcats over numerous other schools.
A class of 2021 graduate, Njoku chose Villanova over Providence, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Miami, and others schools.
Recruiting analyst Norm Eavenson noted Njoku was “thick, strong, and a physical post player. Has been working on his body and his improvement in athleticism is notable. Excellent hands. Good feel for post play. Aggressive rebounder with both hands. Working on stretching his game away from the basket.”