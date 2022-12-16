If you’re hoping for a Philadelphia expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League, you’re going to have to wait a while longer.

The NWSL has narrowed candidates for its 14th team to Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Tampa, Fla., a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed Friday after Sportico broke the news.

One of those three markets will join an expected return of the NWSL to the Salt Lake City area, where Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake holds the right to revive the Utah Royals for a preset price of around $2 million. Sportico reported that the “highest initial bid” of an expansion fee from the other three teams is “well over $40 million.”

In July, Union president Tim McDermott told The Inquirer that buying a NWSL expansion team was “certainly on our radar, and been on our radar for the past few years.”

He said the team was “having conversations with folks at the NWSL league office [and] trying to get an assessment of the overall market interest.”

The Union hosted a Gotham FC game at Subaru Park in each of the last two seasons. In 2021, an October game against Washington that served as a tribute to Delran’s Carli Lloyd drew 9,532 fans.

This year, a Gotham-Orlando matchup in August drew 4,107 fans. It was moved here because Gotham’s usual home, Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., was unavailable.