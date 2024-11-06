WWE NXT stars visit Philadelphia landmarks, appearances from ECW legends and more from 2300 Arena

Painted on the walls of the men’s bathroom in the 2300 Arena is a permanent reminder of the city’s rich wrestling history: a mural honoring Extreme Championship Wrestling. WWE NXT paid tribute to that history in their latest episode at the repurposed warehouse located in the heart of South Philadelphia, the former home of ECW.

This week’s NXT episode was heavy on ECW nostalgia, including appearances from former ECW stars and a new ECW themed cold open. The broadcast also showed a lot of references to the city of Philadelphia with NXT stars visiting well-known landmarks. Here’s everything you missed …

ECW theme song

ECW was based in Philadelphia from 1992 to 2001. The promotion was known for its hardcore wrestling style, featuring weapons such as barbed wire, fire and tables. Some of ECW’s hardened competitors included Rob Van Dam, Sabu, Tazz, The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, and The Dudley Boyz.

To start the sold-out show, NXT paid homage to the former professional wrestling promotion with a new cold open video package — featuring the classic ECW theme song and footage of ECW moments mixed in with current NXT stars.

NXT stars visit Philadelphia landmarks

NXT showed a lot of love to Philly as wrestlers toured the city before their show on Wednesday. The broadcast showed Je’Von Evans visiting the Liberty Bell, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyxx at Penn’s Landing and Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaira, Giulia and Stephani Vaquer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Later in the broadcast, Ridge Holland and Ethan Page cut a promo in front of the Rocky statue and the D’Angelos visited Tony & Nick’s Steaks before Tony D’Angelo defended his North American Championship against former ECW wrestler Nunzio of the tag team the Full Blooded Italians (FBI).

Disrespect to Philly sports fans

Of course, it’s not a wrestling show without a heel disrespecting the city they’re in.

Robert Stone took shots at the Philly faithful, saying that New York and Boston fans were more hardcore. He finished his roast by saying “just like the Phillies and just like the Eagles, your time has passed,” before another former ECW wrestler Rhyno did what every Philly sports in attendance wanted to do — speared him.

ECW stars return home

Former ECW stars such as Rob Van Dam, Bubba Ray Dudley and Dawn Marie made appearances during Wednesday night’s show. The three athletes formerly called the 2300 arena home during their time with ECW.

Marie was the special guest referee in NXT’s first ever women’s hardcore match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker — which included ladders, kendo sticks and bricks.

Van Dam was seen backstage with Kelani Jordan before being attacked by Wes Lee. The former ECW standout later interfered with Lee’s match, causing him to lose his match against Evans.

And finally an ECW original — and WWE Hall of Famer — Dudley appeared in the main event, tagging with Trick Williams to face off against Page and Holland. Despite a loss, Bubba Ray Dudley led the arena in one more iconic “get the tables” with help from Williams and his other half, D-Von Dudley — making it a Dudley Boyz reunion at the 2300 Arena.

