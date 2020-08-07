Oakland Athletic’s bench coach Ryan Christenson made a Nazi salute gesture twice last night during the game. Christenson made a stiff arm raised symbol after the A’s win against the Rangers.
Christenson issued an apology Friday morning and said that the symbol was not intentional.
“I made a mistake and will not deny it. Today in the dugout I greeted players with a gesture that was offensive. In the world today of COVID, I adapted our elbow bump, which we do after wins, to create some distance with the players. My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did was unacceptable and I deeply apologize.”
The A’s issued a statement, too, stating that the franchise “does not support or condone this gesture or the racist sentiment behind it.”
Looking at the video, you can see three coaches lined up greeting players. Two of them used their elbows while Christenson extended his right arm while players dapped his elbow. After the final player tapped his elbow, Christenson did the symbol again walking to the dugout.
At this time, it doesn’t appear that Christenson will face any discipline.
Marlene Stollings turned the Texas Tech program around on the court in her two seasons, but she reportedly made it worse off the court. As a result, Texas Tech fired Stollings after two seasons as its women’s basketball coach.
The move came a day after USA Today released a story that detailed a toxic environment that led to 12 players leaving in two seasons. Stollings and other assistant coaches were accused of harsh basketball practice tactics, sexual harassment, ridiculing and mistreatment of international players, and mishandling depression and anxiety among players.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt has been one of the highest regarded in the BIG 12 during his tenure. Since 2011, he’s been a chair on the College Football Playoff Committee and named Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year.
This was one of Hocutt’s biggest moves yet, and it didn’t take him long to make it.
Something mostpeople deal with is the potential blowback when they make complicated decisions that focus on the bigger picture. The New Orleans Pelicans are in a tight race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and can’t afford any slip-ups.
Still, they decided to rest Zion Williamson on the second day of a back-to-back. Williamson has been one of the top rookies in the NBA, but New Orleans doesn’t want to risk injuring its former No. 1 overall pick.
Williamson suffered a knee injury in a preseason game that has limited him to 23 games. He left the Pelicans during training camp of the return to tend to a family emergency, and he hasn’t topped 25 minutes in a game since. Williamson is averaging 18.2 minutes. in the bubble.
Reports indicated that Williamson was not happy about the minutes restriction. But the Pelicans are looking out for their young star. And granted, the game he’s missing is against the Wizards, who have the worst record in the bubble and are 0-4 since the return.