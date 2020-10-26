Odell Beckham Jr.'s last three NFL seasons have been hampered by injuries, and now his 2020 season is over.
Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL on a Baker Mayfield interception after trying to make a tackle. He is out for the season.
It’s a massive blow to Cleveland’s historical 5-2 start, and it’s another hurdle for Beckham. He played all 16 games last season but battled through a core muscle injury that required surgery in the offseason.
Beckham’s first three NFL seasons were otherworldly. He and current teammate Jarvis Landry shared the NFL record for most receptions to start a career through three seasons, and you may have heard about his one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Injuries have hurt Beckham’s chances of replicating the success he had in his first three years. When this season ends, Beckham will have played 39 of 64 games in the last four seasons.
Players around the NFL sent their well wishes to Beckham Jr. after hearing the news.
Coaching in the NFL is a hard job, but doing it while being treated for cancer is almost unimaginable.
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera announced in August that he was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. He characterized it as treatable and curable.
A little more than two months later, Rivera is in the final stages of treatment. He finished his last round of chemotherapy Monday morning.
Rivera didn’t miss a game, and Washington is currently in second place in the NFC East.
That attitude and will should motivate a team. Rivera was named head coach in January. He talked the talk in his opening press conference, and his perseverance over the last two months show his dedication to turn Washington around.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from their first World Series title since 1988, but there hasn’t been much celebration yet.
The Dodgers know this position as well as any other team. They’ve lost two World Series in the last three years. In the NLCS, they were the team coming back from the Atlanta Braves' 3-1 lead.
Clayton Kershaw is dominating in the World Series and led the Dodgers to another win. The bats have also been loud and active. Joc Pederson crushed a 428-foot home run to opposite field, and Max Muncy dropped his bat and took a long look at his no-doubter.
The Rays answered each of the Dodgers' first two wins with one of their own. Expecting this pesky squad to lay down may not be wise.
If this series has shown anything about the Rays, it’s that they won’t play tentatively in Game 6. They’ve seen the good and bad that comes with taking risks. Randy Arozarena looked like an easy out to end Game 4, but his risky base running led to a win. That same aggressiveness backfired when Manuel Margot attempted to steal home in Game 5.