“Hey, Howie, thanks for making the time.”

“You got it. Have a seat. How’s your day been so far?”

“Good. Just finished up with Mr. Lurie. I’m very appreciative that you all were willing to have me in to talk.”

“Of course!”

“I mean, it’s not often you see an NFL FRANCHISE SEEKING OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR posting on LinkedIn. And I wasn’t even sure if that Easy Apply link actually worked!”

“Hey, you never know where you’ll find the right candidate. We like to cast a wide net. So why don’t you tell me why you think you’re the right person to be the next offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

“Sure. Well, I think I have the experience necessary to thrive in the position.”

“How so?”

“I mean, my résumé kind of speaks for itself. I’ve been a quarterbacks coach, a wide receivers coach, and an offensive coordinator. I’ve called plays. I’ve been part of winning organizations. I know you respect the coaches and offensive minds I’ve worked for and learned from.”

“True. That’s absolutely true.”

“And, to be frank, Howie, I’m open to exploring a new role that will allow me to flex my coaching muscles in a way that I haven’t in a long time.”

“Totally get that.”

“And the idea of taking on this particular role with the Eagles would be a challenge that I’d relish.”

“You want to take on all the challenges and problems and obstacles that come with this job?”

“Definitely.”

“We have a quarterback who seems like he doesn’t want to run the ball anymore, even though running the ball was a big part of what has made him really good — even great — when he has been really good.”

“I know. I’ve been watching Jalen. I think I can help him. I think someone has to help him.”

“He doesn’t throw the ball over the middle of the field, either.”

“Seen it. Thought about it. Have plans to change it.”

“What about the pressure that comes with this job? I mean, you saw what happened to the last guy, right?”

“I did. Hey, Philadelphia is a passionate sports town. Nothing better. My kids and I already have tons of Phillies and Sixers apparel. We’re in.”

“As I’m sure you know, we cannot guarantee you egg-free housing.”

“I know.”

“It’s one of the … charming consequences, I guess you’d call it … of being an Eagles coach.”

“Oh, you don’t have to tell me. I’ve coached at the Linc often enough to get a sense of it. Even had some spirited conversations with some fans about it. The atmosphere around here can be intimidating, I know, and man, those folks can say some things that get your back up. But I’m at the stage of my career where I think I can handle it.”

“All right. Well, as you know by now, I’m sure, we operate a bit differently from a lot of other teams around the league.”

“You sure do.”

“We view the head coach as more of a conduit between those of us at the top of the leadership pyramid and the locker room.”

“Yep.”

“Our head coach doesn’t call plays, for instance. That will be the new OC’s responsibility.”

“Well aware.”

“I mean, we’re not inherently opposed to the idea of having a head coach call the plays for the offense. But we’ve realized over the last few years that investing our coordinators with a lot of say-so over the direction of their units is the way to go. Look at Vic. Look how that’s worked out. Our goal is to find someone who fits that mold. There’s a certain … gravitas … that comes with being a coordinator here in 2026. You call the formations and plays. You oversee that side of the ball with near-unfettered discretion. In some ways, whoever we end up hiring as our new OC will have more power than our head coach.”

“That’s one of the reasons I want the job.”

“I can understand that. And I have to say, your résumé and experience show that you’re willing to be flexible. You definitely do what’s asked of you.”

“I try.”

“OK. So, Jeffrey and I will talk. We’ll ‘confab,’ as it were. Lots to get to in the meantime, of course. Draft prep. Free agency prep. Super Bowl week — San Fran! Are you going? The chowder in a bread bowl at Hog Island is a must-do. And don’t fret. When we reach our decision, we’ll let you know.”

“I understand. Thanks so much for the time, Howie. I’ll talk to you soon, I hope.”

“You got it, Nick.”