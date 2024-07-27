Here’s what you need to know about the Olympic women’s basketball tournament

The United States women’s basketball team begins its quest for Olympic gold on Monday against Japan (3 p.m., USA). Here’s a look at what to expect from the women’s basketball tournament.

U.S. roster breakdown

Napheesa Collier: The power forward is averaging a double-double for the Minnesota Lynx. She is playing in her second Olympics and has plenty of familiarity with coach Cheryl Reeve.

Kahleah Copper: The North Philly native is having a career season with the Phoenix Mercury, including eight 30-point games. After winning gold with Team USA at the 2022 World Cup, this will be her first Olympics.

Chelsea Gray: The Las Vegas Aces standout had been injured for much of the WNBA season but brings supreme “Point God” passing skills. This will be her second Olympics.

Brittney Griner: This will be Griner’s first international competition since spending nearly 10 months detained in a Russian prison. The Mercury superstar is one of the most dominant post players of all time and will be making her third Olympics appearance.

Sabrina Ionescu: A triple-double threat with deep shooting range, the New York Liberty’s Ionescu is playing in her first Olympics.

Jewell Loyd: A proven scorer and rebounder with the Seattle Storm, Loyd will make her second Olympics appearance.

Kelsey Plum: After winning Olympic gold in Tokyo’s 3x3 competition, the Aces’ Plum has moved to the 5x5 roster. She is a bona fide scorer and can facilitate.

Breanna Stewart: The reigning WNBA MVP with the Liberty is an elite multilevel scorer who also rebounds and facilitates. This is her third Olympics.

Diana Taurasi: Playing in her record sixth Olympics, the 42-year-old Taurasi, who plays for the Mercury, is still a dangerous scorer and passer.

Alyssa Thomas: Known for her stat-stuffing versatility and toughness, the Harrisburg-area native who plays for the Connecticut sun will play in her first Olympics.

A’ja Wilson: A two-time WNBA MVP and one of the faces of the league, the Aces’ Wilson is poised to dominate on the international stage. This is her second Olympics.

Jackie Young: Another former 3x3 standout, the Aces’ Young brings scoring, passing, and defense to the perimeter. This will be her first appearance with the 5x5 Olympic team.

Non-U.S. players to watch

Megan Gustafson (Spain): Though born in the United States, Gustafson went through the naturalization process to obtain a Spanish passport. The Las Vegas Aces center led Spain, which ranked fourth in the world following Olympic qualifying, in scoring during EuroBasket last year.

Lauren Jackson (Australia): Jackson is a WNBA and international basketball legend. And it’s a feat that the 43-year-old — who initially retired from FIBA play when an injury kept her out of the 2016 Rio Games — will finally play in her fifth Olympics.

Emma Meesseman (Belgium): Meesseman is a terrific anchor for a Belgium team that won the 2023 EuroBasket championship and now makes its second Olympics appearance. The post player was previously a standout for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky, before taking her game back overseas.

Li Meng (China): An excellent shooter and longtime star in her home country, Meng played for the Mystics last season and was an All-Rookie selection at age 29.

Satou Sabally (Germany): One of the WNBA’s young standouts, Sabally helped Germany reach its first Olympics.

Mai Yamamoto (Japan): Initially a 3x3 star, Yamamoto was the MVP of the Olympic qualifying tournament. She will now spearhead the team that made a surprise run to the silver medal in Tokyo.

Games to watch

July 28, Spain vs. China: Before the U.S. begins play, this is a matchup between second-ranked China and fourth-ranked Spain. Spain won the silver medal in Rio, while China is aiming for its first podium appearance since 1992.

July 29, United States vs. Japan: The “group of death” includes this rematch of the Tokyo gold-medal game. Machida Rui, who at the Tokyo Games set an Olympic record with 18 assists in Japan’s semifinal win over France, is another name to watch in the backcourt.

Aug. 1, Australia vs. Canada: Australia’s “Opals,” who are led by New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, are vying to return to the medal stand after disappointing finishes in Tokyo and Rio. Canada has never medaled but features WNBA players Kia Nurse and Aaliyah Edwards.

Aug. 1, United States vs. Belgium: Watch the frontcourt matchup here, with the Wilson-Stewart-Griner combination countering Meesseman, who also is a skilled facilitator and defender.

Aug. 4: Australia vs. France: France won the bronze in Tokyo and is anchored by former Connecticut star and defensive dynamo Gabby Williams.

What to expect

Though women’s basketball talent exists all over the world, the U.S. winning gold has become one of the Olympics’ biggest locks. Team USA has not lost a game since 1992 and will be going for its eighth consecutive gold medal.

How the rest of the medal podium shakes out could depend on how the remaining teams in the “group of death” — Japan, Germany, and Belgium — fare. Assuming the U.S. advances, only one of those teams is guaranteed to move onto the knockout rounds, though the two highest-scoring third-place teams from group play also will advance. But an easier path for China, Australia, and/or Spain could put those teams on the faster track toward medaling.

Prediction

Australia leans on its experience — on the court and on the bench — to take the silver. And let’s go with the feel-good story of Belgium, which is aiming for its first Olympic medal, to take the bronze.