Isabeau Levito and the ‘Blade Angels’ highlight Olympic TV schedule on Tuesday

U.S. figure skaters Isabeau Levito, Alysa Liu, and Amber Glenn will take the ice Tuesday during NBC’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The American trio, who call themselves the “Blade Angels,” will compete in the short program, which will be televised live beginning at 12:45 p.m. Philadelphia time on USA Network. Coverage will move to NBC at about 2:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Levito, Liu, and Glenn will skate in the fifth and final group. Here’s when they’re scheduled to take the ice:

4:02 p.m.: Liu 4:07 p.m.: Levito 4:26 p.m.: Glenn

The free skate, the second part of the event, is scheduled to take place beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The three U.S. skaters are trying to end a two-decade medal drought in the women’s event. The last American to medal was Sasha Cohen, who took home a silver in Turin, Italy, in 2006. Sarah Hughes won the gold for Team USA during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Liu and Glenn have already won gold medals in Milan after the U.S. edged Japan by one point in the team figure skating team event last week.

Levito, a Philly native who grew up in Mount Holly, is skating in her first Olympics after winning the bronze medal at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January. The 18-year-old also won silver at the 2024 World Championships in Montreal, but a foot injury prevented her from competing most of last season.

» READ MORE: This is the moment 18-year-old South Jersey figure skater Isabeau Levito has been waiting for: The Olympics

Tuesday’s Olympic TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

Noon: Freestyle skiing — Women’s and men’s aerials qualifying (tape-delayed) 12:45 p.m.: Snowboarding — Women’s slopestyle final 1:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — Men’s big air final 2:40 p.m.: Figure skating — Women’s short program 8 p.m.: Prime-time highlights include women’s figure skating 11:35 p.m.: Late night highlights

CNBC

7 a.m.: Snowboarding — Women’s slopestyle final 8:30 a.m.: Speedskating — Men’s and women’s team pursuit semifinals 9:05 a.m.: Biathlon — Men’s 4x7.5 kilometer relay 10:20 a.m.: Speedskating — Men’s and women’s team pursuit finals 12:15 p.m.: Men’s hockey — Czechia vs. Denmark, playoff 12:45 p.m.: Figure skating — Women’s short program 3:10 p.m.: Men’s hockey — Sweden vs. Latvia, playoff

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference between Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.