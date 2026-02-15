Mikaela Shiffrin and Erin Jackson headline Sunday’s Olympic TV schedule

We like to think that big-time athletes are superhuman, and in a lot of ways they are.

They’re still humans, though, capable of feeling emotions and pressure just like the rest of us.

It happened to Ilia Malinin in figure skating on Friday. He said point-blank after his falls on the ice that “the pressure of the Olympics really gets you.” And it happened to another American, skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin, in the team event last Tuesday.

“I didn’t find a comfort level that allows me to produce full speed,” she said after an unusually slow slalom run that left her team off the medal stand.

But both of those moments were just single points in each athlete’s career — and in these Olympics, too. Malinin helped the U.S. win gold in the team event, and on Sunday Shiffrin gets a second shot in the giant slalom.

Unfortunately for TV viewers here, the event is early in the morning Philadelphia time. (Alpine skiing events are always held during the day wherever they are.) The first run is at 4 a.m. on USA Network, and the second is at 7:30 a.m. on NBC.

But as with all the events at these Olympics, you can catch a replay on Peacock whenever you want afterward. There will also be highlights on NBC’s prime time show.

Elsewhere on Sunday, American speedskater Erin Jackson goes for her second straight gold medal in the women’s 500 meters. You might remember that the Florida native was the U.S. flag bearer in the opening ceremony.

There might also be a moment of Olympic history on Sunday. Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo can break the record for the most gold medals won by an individual, in cross-country skiing’s 4x7.5km relay. It’s live at 6 a.m. on USA, and the last bit will be simulcast on NBC when the network comes on air at 7.

NBC will have coverage from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., then it will head to the NBA All-Star Game. The prime time show will start after that.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference between Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Sunday’s Olympic TV schedule

NBC

7 a.m.: Cross-country skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km relay

7:30 a.m.: Alpine skiing – Women’s giant slalom final run (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.: Snowboarding – Mixed team snowboard cross final

8:45 a.m.: Biathlon – Women’s 10km pursuit

9:30 a.m.: Bobsled – Women’s monobob first run (tape-delayed)

10 a.m.: Speedskating – Men’s team pursuit qualifying

10:30 a.m.: Bobsled – Women’s monobob second run (delayed)

11 a.m.: Speedskating – Women’s 500m

11:45 a.m.: Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km pursuit (delayed)

12:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing – Men’s dual moguls final (delayed)

1:15 p.m.: Skeleton – Mixed team final

1:40 p.m.: Freestyle skiing – Men’s big air qualifying

3 p.m.: Figure skating – Pairs’ short program

8 p.m.: Prime time highlights including speedskating, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, and figure skating

11:35 p.m: Late night highlights including snowboarding, skeleton, and freestyle skiing.

USA Network

4 a.m.: Alpine skiing – Women’s giant slalom first run

4:40 a.m.: Freestyle skiing – Men’s dual moguls final

6 a.m.: Cross-country skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km relay

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.: Ice hockey – Canada vs. France men

1:45 p.m.: Figure skating – Pairs’ short program

3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey – United States vs. Germany men

CNBC

6:10 a.m.: Ice hockey – Switzerland vs. Czechia men

8:30 a.m.: Curling – United States vs. China women

1:10 p.m.: Ice hockey – Denmark vs. Latvia