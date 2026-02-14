Hockey, speedskating, and skiing are among many big events on Saturday’s Olympic TV schedule

While American viewers recover from the shock of Ilia Malinin’s falls on the skating rink, the Olympics charge on with a Valentine’s Day full of interesting events.

From hockey to speedskating, Alpine skiing and moguls, there will be lots to watch. And since it’s a weekend, NBC will have coverage from 7 a.m. through the night on its big broadcast network.

Speedskater Jordan Stolz is the top individual American to watch, who is set to compete in the 500 meters after winning gold in the 1,000m with an Olympic record on Wednesday. NBC will show it live starting at 11 a.m.

At 3:10 p.m., the U.S. men’s hockey team plays Denmark in its second group game. The Danes only have four players currently on NHL teams, though there are familiar names including Ottawa’s Lars Eller and veteran Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Early in the morning — as in 4:30 a.m. — the women’s dual moguls skiing final has two marquee Americans, Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf. They won the gold and silver, respectively, in the individual freestyle event. It will air live on USA Network, replayed on NBC at 9:45 a.m., and available to stream whenever you want on Peacock.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference between Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Saturday’s Olympic TV schedule

NBC

7 a.m.: Cross-country skiing — Women’s 4x7.5km relay

7:30 a.m.: Alpine skiing — Men’s giant slalom final run

8:45 a.m.: Biathlon — Women’s 7.5km sprint

9:45 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — Women’s dual moguls final (re-air)

11 a.m.: Speed skating — Men’s 500m

Noon: Skeleton — Women’s third run

12:30 p.m. Cross-country skiing — Women’s 4x7.5km relay (re-air)

2 p.m.: Skeleton — Women’s final run

2:35 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — Women’s big air qualifying

3:45 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — Women’s dual moguls final (re-air)

4:30 p.m.: Speed Skating — Men’s 500m (re-air)

5 p.m.: Ice hockey — United States vs. Denmark (for a few minutes, joined in progress)

8 p.m.: Prime time highlights including skeleton, Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, and speedskating

11:30 p.m.: Late night highlights including freestyle skiing and biathlon

USA Network

4 a.m.: Alpine skiing — Men’s giant slalom first run

4:40 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — Women’s dual moguls final

6 a.m.: Cross-country skiing — Women’s 4x7.5km relay

10 a.m.: Speedskating — Women’s team pursuit qualifying

10:40 a.m.: Ice hockey — Italy vs. Finland men

1 p.m.: Ski jumping — Men’s individual large hill

2:35 p.m.: Short-track speedskating — Men’s 1500m quarterfinals

3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey — United States vs. Denmark men

CNBC

6:10 a.m. Ice hockey — Sweden vs. Slovakia men

10:40 a.m.: Ice hockey — Canada vs. Germany women’s quarterfinal

3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey — Finland vs. Slovakia women’s quarterfinal