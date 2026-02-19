Thursday at the Olympics: Women’s figure skaters and U.S. women’s hockey go for gold

At any Olympics, people talk about how much influence NBC has over the schedule. But not even the IOC’s biggest bankroller of all could stop a jam that fans will run into on Thursday.

Women’s figure skating’s free skate is at the same time as women’s ice hockey gold medal game, 1 p.m. Philadelphia time.

That means Alysa Liu, South Jersey’s Isabeau Levito, and Amber Glenn will be fighting to earn medals while Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield lead the U.S. hockey squad against perennial archrival Canada.

NBC can’t show both events live in full at the same time — well, it could split-screen them, but that would be awkward. And the “Gold Zone” show on NBCSN and Peacock already does that anyway.

So women’s hockey fans will be left with the short straw, as their game is on USA Network while figure skating is on NBC.

The women’s hockey gold medal game has been on a Thursday at the last four Olympics, including at Vancouver in 2010. But it hasn’t always been at the exact same time as figure skating. Perhaps NBC will be able to put in a word about that with the IOC, whether for 2030 in France or certainly 2034 in Salt Lake City.

Another big event Thursday is the men’s speedskating 1,500-meter race. American Jordan Stolz will go for his third gold medal in Milan, having swept the 500 and 1,000 so far. That’s at 10:45 a.m. on USA, with rebroadcasts on NBC at noon and in prime time. We’ll see if it runs long and NBC can catch the end live.

Thursday’s Olympic TV schedule

NBC

Noon: Speedskating — Men’s 1500m 1 p.m.: Figure skating — Women’s free skate 8 p.m.: Prime time highlights including figure skating, speedskating, and freestyle skiing 11:35 p.m.: Late night highlights including freestyle skiing and ski mountaineering

USA Network

3:50 a.m.: Ski mountaineering — Men’s and women’s sprint heats 4:55 a.m.: Curling — Canada vs. Norway men 6:55 a.m.: Ski mountaineering — Women’s sprint final and semifinals 8:05 a.m.: Curling — United States vs. Switzerland women 8:15 a.m.: Ski mountaineering — Men’s sprint final 8:20 a.m.: Back to U.S.-Switzerland curling 10:45 a.m.: Speedskating — men’s 1,500 1:10 p.m.: Ice hockey — United States vs. Canada women’s gold medal game

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference between Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform's premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.