The three Philadelphia-area guys represent the main components of an eight-man racing shell: Mead is one of the coal shovelers who typically dominate the more stable engine room of the boat from the third seat to the sixth seat; Eble is a technically elite rower best suited for the tippier ends of the boat, in the bow and second seat, or in the seventh and stroke seat in the stern; and Venonsky is the captain of the boat as its coxwain, steering it with a rudder, and verbally executing the race plan for the coach on shore.