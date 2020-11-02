The Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers will be nervously awaiting COVID-19 results from their players this week.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Packers running back AJ Dillon were announced as COVID-19 positive players after Sunday’s testing. The conflict with that is both players played Sunday because the morning results don’t come in until after the games.
The Packers are holding virtual meetings as precaution, and Humphrey is self quarantining.
Green Bay would breathe a sigh of relief if no other player tests positive. The Packers have already had their bye week and with a Thursday night game coming, a player who tests positive won’t have time to be ready. Dillon’s absence magnifies the need for Aaron Jones to return.
The Ravens play Sunday against the Colts in a game that could impact seeding, and the Colts' passing attack is ranked 11th in the league. Baltimore is two games behind the first-place Steelers in the AFC North, and it’ll be hard to see them passing Pittsburgh with a loss Sunday.
The Packers' and Ravens' opponents from this week — Vikings and Steelers — will have intensive protocols until further notice. The NFL has found no evidence of on-field transmission, but pending results are looming.
Former Sixers guard, coach and Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is joining Billy Donovan in Chicago as an assistant coach. The Bulls hired Donovan in September after he and the Thunder agreed to part ways. Cheeks spent the last five seasons with Donovan.
Chicago’s roster is young and features emerging talents like Zach LaVine, Lauri Markannen and Coby White. Cheeks' experience as a player and coach should be beneficial. He’s gained a reputation as one of the more respected assistant coaches in the league.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims appeared to make a big mistake when he punched Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s helmet, but he may have provided more clarity into his decision.
NFL Network reported that Wims said he was spit on by Gardner-Johnson before he reacted.
Earlier in the game, Gardner-Johnson ripped out Wims' mouthpiece, and that seemed to be the source of the anger.
The NFL is reviewing the situation and a suspension could be next for Wims. If the NFL finds that Wims was spat on, a suspension could be too strong a penalty, and Gardner-Johnson could face disciplinary action.