A field of 69 players will begin play Tuesday at the ACE Club in the two-day, 36-hole Patterson Cup, the Golf Association of Philadelphia’s premier stroke-play event.
Pine Valley’s Jeff Osberg, who won his third Patterson Cup title last year at Applebrook in an event that was limited to 18 holes by weather, heads a lineup of contestants consisting of exempt and invited players. The field was reduced this year, mainly because the pandemic forced the cancellation of all qualifying.
After 18 holes at the ACE Club, a Lafayette Hill layout, the GAP major moves to The 1912 Club (formerly Plymouth Country Club) for Wednesday’s final round.
The event also will determine the winner of the Silver Cross, an annual award presented to the player who compiles the low 54-hole combined score in Philadelphia Amateur qualifying and the Patterson Cup.
Other past champions scheduled to compete are Peter Bradbeer (2017) of Merion, Cole Berman (2014) of Philadelphia Cricket, Andrew Mason (2011) of Huntingdon Valley, James Kania (2009) of Overbrook, Greg O’Connor (2000) of Bellewood and Brad McFadden (1992) of Merion.