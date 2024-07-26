The Paris Olympics are here — and so are our coloring pages, featuring Joel Embiid, Simone Biles, and more

The Olympics are the world’s biggest sporting event. Everyone from Sixers star Joel Embiid to athletes from sports you’ve probably never heard of will be in Paris to compete to bring home gold for Team USA.

In the past, we made a set of Eagles coloring pages, so you could draw your favorite Birds, and you loved them so much we did it again for the Phillies (twice).

Advertisement

So for the Olympics, we put together a new set of pages for you to color. From sports you might know well, like basketball or gymnastics, to events you may have never heard of, like sculling and dressage, these pages tell the stories of some of the athletes from Philly and beyond who will be competing at this year’s Games.

Here are our exclusive coloring sheets available for download. Inquirer news designer Cynthia Greer made these pages based on staff photographs and other Associated Press images.

Have fun drawing!

Click here to download a PDF and print out your own coloring pages. Once you’re done, we want to see your work! Be sure to share photos of your finished Olympic athletes with us on social media by tagging us on Instagram (@phillyinquirer or @phillyinqsports), X (@phillyInquirer), or Facebook.