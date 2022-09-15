Feeling the effects of a 2020 season that was shutdown due to the pandemic, Penn was a fresh-faced collective of talent in 2021, However, with much of its corps returning, aspirations run high ahead of the home and season opener against Colgate on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

In all, the Quakers are looking to improve on a dismal 3-7 record last season and finish with their first winning season since 2018. Here’s a look at how they stack up.

Team: Penn Quakers

Head coach: Ray Priore (sixth season, 34-29 all-time)

2021 record: 3-7 overall

Players to watch 🏈

Though the Quakers come in with more exposure, they will still feel the loss of their top running back and wide receiver. RB Isaiah Malcome and WR Ryan Cragun had 711 and 500 yards last year, respectively. Taking their place will be another set of seniors in RB Trey Flowers and WR Rory Starkey, Jr. Both starters last year, Flowers had 379 yards while Starkey had 391.

Passing to Flowers and Starkey will likely be sophomore Aidan Sayin, as Priore has all but confirmed. Saying played in five games last season after veteran QB John Quinnelly sustained a season-ending injury. In that time, he threw 920 yards across 88 completions and 163 attempts.

Watch this on defense 👀

On the other side of the ball, outside linebacker Jake Heimlicher will return for this senior season. Last year, he had 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, the fourth- and fifth-best, respectively in the Ivy League. “Our defense last year I thought was a very tough defense that no offense wanted to play against,” Heimlicher said. Heimlicher, alongside Flowers, is one of the team’s four captains ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Games to watch 📺

Penn vs. Yale, Saturday, Oct. 22 (1 p.m., ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia): Penn has the all-time edge at 36-35-1 but will look to avenge a 42-28 loss from last season. In fact Penn hasn’t been Yale in over five seasons, the last a 42-7 win in 2016.

Penn vs. Harvard, Saturday, Nov. 12 (1 p.m., ESPN+): In the first home game for the Quakers since 2018 who will be seeking retribution from a 23-7 loss in Cambridge, Mass last season.

Penn vs. Princeton, Saturday, Nov. 19 (1 p.m., ESPN+): The final regular season game for the Quakers is home against its closest Ivy League rival. It will be the 81st meeting for both teams which began in 1938. With a Penn win in this one, the all-time series would be even at 40-40-1.

Interesting stat...

Penn will have to shake off the summer rust fast because this will be Colgate’s third game of the year, however, Penn has a 6-1 record against Patriot League opponents since 2017, with its only loss coming at the hands of Lafayette last season. This year, three of Penn’s first four games are against non-conference opponents, all of which come from the Patriot League. Colgate and Penn haven’t met since 1996 when the Quakers pulled a 38-7 statement victory over the Raiders.

He said it...

“Success is not a destination, it’s a journey, [and] I think our kids are really focused on that journey.” –– Ray Priore, during Ivy Media Day.