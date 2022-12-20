Despite an era of tight budgets and low morale in the late 1970s and early 80s, Charles Harris found a way to come up with winning teams.

Harris, who served as athletic director at the University of Pennsylvania from 1979 to 1985, passed away on Dec. 7.

He was 71.

When he took the position at Penn at just age 29, he became both the youngest and the first Black athletic director in the history of the Ivy League.

Coming from his role as assistant AD at Michigan, Harris arrived in Philadelphia to an athletic program in disrepair. The year before, a sizable budget deficit forced Penn to nix its men’s hockey team. The decision led to a three-day student sit-in that saved other sports from the same fate but failed to reinstate the hockey program.

“Pennsylvania represents a lot of the class things in college athletics,” Harris said in 1979 to the Daily Pennsylvanian. “And that’s with the full recognition that there are problems here.”

A recession in 1980 didn’t help. When the university froze the athletic department’s budget for the year, students feared the worst. Harris was backed into a corner, but wouldn’t let the department down, promising no more teams would be cut, “even on a speculative basis.”

Even with financial struggles, Penn had tremendous athletic success during Harris’ time as AD. Penn football won four straight Ivy titles under head coach Jerry Berndt, a Harris hire.

The 1980-81 season saw the men’s fencing team capture the NCAA championship, with Paul Friedberg and Mary Jane O’Neill each winning individual titles.

The men’s basketball team continued its five-year Ivy title streak under Harris, but its fans were perhaps more notable. The 1982 Penn-Princeton game saw two fights break out in the student section, apparently involving both a player and a cheerleader. As a plot to both make extra profit and punish students, it’s believed Harris moved the 1983 game against Princeton game to the Spectrum.

Students were vocal with their disapproval of the move, but Harris’ bold move accomplished exactly what he intended. Harris filed a formal request alongside student representatives that fans reform their behavior. The game between the two schools during the 1984 season returned to the Palestra without a hitch.

In 1985, Harris left Penn for Arizona State where he became the first Black athletic director at a Power Five school. He also made later stops at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Division III Averett University.

With almost 50 years working in college athletics, Harris was a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the All-American Football Foundation. He was also an Asa Bushnell Commissioner’s Award winner as a part of the National Association of College Directors of Athletics.

