As for relay events, however, the soul of the three-day carnival, the 4x400 is the most grueling, and the 75-and-over division the most unlikely to attract participants. Athletes who reach that age still able to run as far, and still willing to do so, comprise a small pool. The 400 meters is a cruel event for anyone, falling as it does between sprint and distance. To compete in it properly, one has to treat it as the former. The price can be heavy.