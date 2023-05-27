Penn State falls short in overtime battle to Duke in NCAA lacrosse semifinals

Penn State’s fifth-year players wanted to leave the lacrosse team better than they found it, a tall task after they went to the Final Four for the first time in program history their freshman year.

While their season once again ended there, they played a much closer game against No. 1 Duke on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field than they did in 2019 against Yale. They fell to the Blue Devils 16-15 in an overtime battle.

Four years after Penn State made its first Final Four appearance and fell 21-17 to Yale in Philadelphia, Penn State played its second Final Four game in program history, once again in Philadelphia.

The scoreboard proclaimed Duke the home team at Lincoln Financial Field. The crowd said otherwise. The roar from Penn State fans in white helped the Nittany Lions hang around in a game weighted in the Blue Devils’ favor.

The Blue Devils came into the season ranked No. 7, while the Lions weren’t even featured in the Top-20. Saturday, the Lions came in at No. 5 compared to the top-seeded Blue Devils. Additionally, Penn State’s roster was thinned by injuries, most notably standout defenseman Jack Posey.

In the 2019 Final Four game, Yale jumped out to a huge 10-1 lead, and in 2023, Duke struck first as well when Dyson Williams scored his 58th goal of the season. But this time, Penn State responded immediately when Ethan Long evened the score a minute later.

From there the teams traded goals, neither allowing the other to build a lead bigger than two through the first quarter. But a Brennan William’s hat trick helped Duke extended its lead to three in the second. It wasn’t until West Chester native TJ Malone got Penn State back within two before halftime.

After Penn State battled to keep the deficit at two through the third quarter, Malone stepped up again, scoring a goal with 35 seconds remaining to close the gap, 13-12, heading into the final frame. Malone then set up Jake Morin’s tying goal with less than half a quarter to go.

With two minutes left, the game was tied, and Penn State had the ball. Duke’s Jake Caputo was called for pushing, giving Penn State an extra man for 30 seconds. However, they didn’t capitalize on the opportunity and turned over possession with under 20 seconds left. Duke failed to score, sending it to overtime.

Garrett Leadmon scored the game-winning goal that advanced Duke to the NCAA championship.

» READ MORE: TJ Malone walked hills and valleys to get Penn State back to the NCAA lacrosse semifinals

Philly lacrosse, represent

Officially, Drexel was the host of the Final Four, but none of the Philadelphia universities’ teams played in the tournament. Even so, the city was well-represented by the players on the field.

Malone, who went to the Haverford School, scored a hat trick by the third period and finished as the game’s leading goal scorer with six goals and two assists. Brothers Matt and Jack Traynor, who hail from Downingtown, scored one and two goals, respectively. Haverford’s Mac Costin notched a goal and two assists. Philadelphia-native Jeb Brenfleck scored the game’s first extra-man goal.