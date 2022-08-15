Ken Talley, a four-star football recruit from Northeast High who signed with Penn State, has chosen to enter the transfer portal, leaving the program just weeks before the season.

The news, first reported by On3 and 24/7 Sports, has found Talley remaining cagey on his decision, only retweeting this post from recruiting site Mike Farrell Sports. As of Monday morning, Talley’s bio page had been removed from Penn State’s roster.

Penn State was one of several offers from Power 5 conferences for Talley, the 6-foot-3, 238-pound versatile defensive standout. In addition to the Nittany Lions, he first received offers from the University of Pittsburgh last April in addition to Texas A&M and Michigan among others. Talley, was consistently ranked as a top-25 edge rusher and listed as one of the 10 best players in the state.

According to Penn State’s student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, Talley is the second player in just three days to leave the program ahead of the season after Caziah Holmes, a four-star running back from PSU’s 2020 recruiting class also left the team over the weekend.

Penn State’s lack of recruiting from Public and Catholic League schools had been a sticking point among city prep programs. Before the inclusion of Talley alongside two other Public League standout recruits, the Nittany Lions hadn’t pulled in a Public League commit since 2016 and a top player from the Catholic League since 2017.

