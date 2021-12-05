Penn State accepted an invitation Sunday to take on Arkansas in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., its first meeting ever against the Razorbacks, bowl officials announced Sunday.

The bowl appearance for the Nittany Lions (7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten) will mark the 51st in the history of their program, and seventh in the eight seasons that James Franklin has been head coach. The Lions have 30 wins in bowls, tied for fourth on the all-time list, against 18 losses and two ties. They are 3-3 under Franklin.

Penn State will be playing in the Outback Bowl for the fifth time. The Lions won their first three games in Tampa but lost in their last appearance, 37-24 to Florida, following the 2010 season, the last bowl game coached by Joe Paterno.

Ranked No. 21 in the final College Football Playoff ranking and No. 22 by the Associated Press, Arkansas finished its regular season with an 8-4 record, 4-4 in the SEC. The Razorbacks’ only defeat in their last five games was a close 42-35 decision against Alabama on Nov. 20. They were 2-3 against opponents that were ranked at the time they played them.

The Razorbacks have a strong rushing attack that averaged 217.3 yards per game, 13th in FBS, and had four players rush for between 498 and 554 yards. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson, the team’s leading rusher, ranks sixth in FBS in passing efficiency, completing 66.9% of his passes for 2,578 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Jefferson threw just three interceptions in 275 pass attempts. Arkansas finished the regular season with nine turnovers, tied for sixth in FBS.

Defensively, senior linebacker Bumper Pool finished second in the SEC and tied for 10th nationally with 120 tackles.

After a 5-0 start in 2021, Penn State finished the season 2-5. The Nittany Lions ended the regular season with a 30-27 loss to Michigan State.