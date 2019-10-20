Head coach James Franklin is proud of the depth on the Penn State defense, that a constant rotation of players keeps the unit fresh for the fourth quarter. But that defense, which was on the field Saturday night for almost 38 minutes, looked as if it was dragging on Michigan’s last three possessions, a total of 29 plays. Two of the marches ended in touchdowns, but the third and final one was stopped at the Lions 3 with just over 2 minutes to play. Tied for second in the nation in sacks coming in, the defense was unable to get to quarterback Shea Patterson (one sack), and that had a lot to do with the Wolverines’ sustaining drives. But the Lions rose up and kept the potential tying touchdown off the board, and although Michigan’s Ronnie Bell dropped the fourth-down pass in the end zone, the Lions gladly will take the break.