Sean Clifford had one of his poorer games of the season, throwing three interceptions, or as many as he had in the first eight games. However, he found early in the game that he basically could throw to just two receivers – wideout K.J. Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth. On the first series of the game, Justin Shorter dropped the first pass thrown his way, and failed to react shortly afterward to an underthrown ball that resulted in an interception by Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr. Shorter also dropped a pass in the end zone in the third quarter. Hamler had seven catches for 119 yards and Freiermuth had seven for 101. But on two red-zone drives – one in the second quarter, one in the fourth – Clifford was unable to find the 6-foot-5 Freiermuth because of great coverage by the Golden Gophers secondary, and he was unable to locate the next option. Then on the final drive, he hit Journey Brown to the Minnesota 2, but Daniel George was flagged for offensive pass interference, and the march ended on an interception by Jordan Howden.