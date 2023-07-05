Penn gets a women’s basketball commitment from Washington state forward

Reagan Jamison, a 6-foot forward at Camas High School in Washington state, announced her commitment to Penn’s women’s basketball team on Wednesday.

A rising senior, Jamison missed nearly two months with a hip injury last season but returned in time to spark Camas’ run to the state playoffs.

Coach Mike McLaughlin’s Quakers finished third in the Ivy League last season and posted a 17-12 record overall.

