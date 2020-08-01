All 13 of the Pacers and several of the Sixers wore phrases on the back of their jerseys to bring awareness to social issues. Tobias Harris wore “Say her Name.” Josh Richardson had “Say Their Names,” while Matisse Thybulle wore “Vote.” Furkan Korkmaz, Raul Neto and Al Horford had “Equality.” Alec Burks wore Enough’ and Kyle O’Quinn had “Hear Us.”