10 times Philly athletes dressed up for Halloween — the good, the bad, and the scary

In recent years, athletes have decided to go all out for their Halloween costumes — drawing inspiration from superheroes, villains, musicians, and even other athletes. Some iconic costumes include LeBron James dressed as Pennywise, Myles Garrett’s “Jeepers Creepers” look, and Steph Curry as Jigsaw. But where do Philly athletes rank among some of the most memorable looks?

Without further ado, let’s grade the good, the bad and the scary Halloween costumes from some Philadelphia athletes throughout the years …

Lane Johnson as Gene Simmons: B-

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has recreated some iconic looks for Halloween — another you’ll see in just a moment — but this look is definitely up there as one of his best. Last year, Johnson dressed up as Gene Simmons from the iconic rock band KISS. Although the leather ensemble and the makeup looked good — even painting his beard white — the look was missing Simmons’ statement platform boots. That, and the costume not being too original hurts his grade a bit, but props to him for a solid look.

Lane Johnson as Jason Kelce: A

While Gene Simmons was good, nothing will be able to top Johnson’s 2022 Halloween costume. In terms of creativity, this is the best costume on the list. Johnson dressed as former teammate Jason Kelce, wearing the same green Ocean Drive shirt and, of course, Kelce’s signature flip flops. The offensive tackle even sported a wig — not exactly Kelce’s hairstyle — but we’ll take it. The costume had the perfect amount of humor and he completely nailed the look.

Jason Kelce as Piglet: B

This has to be the cutest costume on the list. The only reason this gets a B and not a C is because it’s a group effort and they perfected it. Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie, and their two oldest daughters, Wyatt and Elliotte, dressed as Piglet, Tigger, Pooh, and Kanga (with Roo) from Winnie the Pooh. Although the costumes are mainly just onesies, sometimes a little effort goes a long way.

Dallas Goedert as Alan from ‘The Hangover’: B

This year, Dallas Goedert’s costume may have sent shivers down the spine of Eagles fans. The tight end has missed consecutive games due to a hamstring injury, but this didn’t stop Goedert from dressing up as a Alan from the movie The Hangover. In this couple’s costume, Alan carried “Baby Carlos” — his girlfriend Aria Meyer — in a baby carrier strapped to his chest. In other news, it looks like Goedert’s hamstring is getting better.

Jason Babin as the Incredible Hulk: D

Former Eagles defensive end Jason Babin dressed up as the Incredible Hulk for a 2011 appearance on Comcast SportsNet. Babin wore a white tank top and jean shorts and painted himself green. The costume didn’t feel complete without a pair of those giant Hulk hands you can find in the toy aisle at your local Target. Babin could have even painted his hair green to go for the 1980′s Lou Ferrigno Hulk look.

Kelly Oubre Jr. as Batman: B+

Kelly Oubre Jr. was also inspired by the superhero theme. On Wednesday, he showed up to the Sixers’ game against the Pistons in a Batman-inspired look. Although this isn’t a full costume, each piece of clothing works well together — from the leather pants, Batman padded biker jacket, the mask and of course his own version of the Batmobile, the black Tesla Cybertruck. Once again, a little effort can go a long way. Not to mention, it’s a much better look than his Dalmatian/dead rock star costume from 2017.

Paul George as The Night King: A+

Although Paul George wasn’t with the Sixers at the time, he’s here now. And in 2019, the nine-time All-Star dressed up as the Night King from Game of Thrones. The makeup was great. The armor was great. The aura was infinite. There’s nothing more to say about it other than George completely pulled this off.

Paul George as Where’s Waldo: C

This was just too simple. Of course, it’s a tunnel look so we’re not supposed to expect too much. But then again, Victor Wembanyama did show up in the perfect Slenderman costume last year for his tunnel look. The standard is getting high.

The Sixers 2023: A-

The Sixers get an A- as a collective. Here are some of the best looks: Joel Embiid as Frankenstein, Tobias Harris as Ted Lasso, and Patrick Beverly as a knight/king of some kind — if anyone knows exactly what he is, please let us know — and of course Tyrese Maxey as Steve Urkel.

Sheldon Brown as Jason Vorhees: A

Sheldon Brown gets an A for his Jason Vorhees (from Friday the 13th) look — even though this wasn’t technically on Halloween. The former Eagles cornerback wore the hockey mask during the Eagles’ 2009 home opener against the New Orleans Saints. And although it’s just a mask, it was chilling to see Brown walk out of the Lincoln Financial Field tunnel wearing it. He ended up getting fined $10,000 by the league — but it was well worth it because now we get this iconic photo.