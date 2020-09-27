--The Rams averaged 8.0 yards per play on first down – 9.6 in the first half -- against the Eagles in Week 2. Two hundred seventy-two of the Rams' 449 total net yards (60.5%) came on first down. The Rams had 22 second-down plays against the Eagles. Twelve were and-5 or less. Only six were and-8 or more. Four of the Rams' 5 touchdowns came on second-down plays of five yards or less.