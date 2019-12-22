--The Eagles are third in the NFL in run defense (90.4 yards per game) and seventh in opponent rush average (4.0). But they struggled last week against Washington and their 34-year-old running back, Adrian Peterson. The Eagles gave up five double-digit-yard runs, including four to Peterson. The Eagles have given up 13 runs of 10 or more yards in their last four games. They gave up just 23 in their first 10. That included a season-high six in their first loss to the Cowboys. They also gave up a season-high 10 rushing first downs in that game.