Madden 21 released the rookie and top-10 quarterback ratings, and Carson Wentz, Jalen Reagor and Jalen Hurts were among the Eagles featured.
Wentz ranked 10th among NFL quarterbacks and seventh in the NFC. The Dak Prescott-Wentz debate has been a topic of conversation since the 2016 NFL Draft. Both quarterbacks had 84 overall ratings, but Prescott had advantages in speed, throwing touch and short-throw accuracy.
Wentz’s 84 overall rating is two points higher than his 82 rating when Madden 20 debuted. His highest launch overall was an 85 for Madden 19.
As for the rookies, they will have to play their way into higher ratings. Joe Burrow and wide receiver Henry Ruggs led the way with 76 overall ratings. Although Jalen Reagor was the fourth receiver selected in the draft, he is the fifth rated on Madden. Reagor has a 73 overall, placing him behind Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb (75), Jerry Jeudy (75) and Justin Jefferson (74).
Of the first-round receivers, Reagor had the second-highest speed rating (93) behind Ruggs (98). His other standout attributes include jumping (94) and agility (94). He had a 79 catch rating.
Jalen Hurts and John Hightower each received 68 overall ratings. Hurts was fifth among rookie quarterbacks, and Hightower was the 18th-ranked receiver.
Quez Watkins completed the Eagles’ trifecta of rookie receivers with a 65 overall rating. Like the other two, his speed rating (94) stood out. The Birds will have track meets next season between the three rookies, Marquise Goodwin and DeSean Jackson.
Since his quick ascension as a rookie, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s career has been a highlight reel filled with ups and downs. One of those downs almost ended his career.
Beckham Jr. said that he considered retiring after the 2017 season due to an ankle injury on his YouTube channel. He was joined by Cam Newton, Todd Gurley and Victor Cruz during a roundtable talk.
“I said this in college, I said, ‘I fear the day that they make this game a business and not what I love,’” Beckham said. “And when I seen that for the first time after breaking my ankle, like I thought about not playing no more, like this is not really it for me because they’ve ruined the game of football for me a little bit.”
He pointed to his fans and support from kids as the key components that fueled his return.
The injury happened in Beckham’s fourth season and limited him to four games. After three straight Pro Bowl appearances to start his career, Beckham hasn’t been back.
Beckham played 16 games last season for the first time since 2016, but that wasn’t an indication of his health. He battled hip and groin injuries and had surgery in January.
Shedur Sanders has the last name, but now it’s time to prove he has the game to go with it.
Sanders committed to Florida Atlantic University in an Instagram video and became their highest-rated commit in ESPN’s rankings history. He’s the eighth-rated pocket-passer and 41st player overall.
Like his father Deion Sanders, the younger Sanders is confident. He had offers from top programs, including LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Oregon and Penn State, but he chose FAU because of his relationship with Willie Taggart.
“I want to compete to play as a freshman,” Sanders said in his commitment video. “With everything going on in our country, there’s so much important to me. One of those things is to play for a Black head coach.”
Taggart was the head coach at Florida State for two seasons before landing at FAU. Florida State is Deion Sanders’ alma mater, and likely played a role in Taggart establishing a strong relationship with the Sanders family.