--Jackson’s been getting sacked more frequently this season. He’s been taken down once every 12.2 dropbacks in the Ravens' first 5 games. Last year, he averaged a sack every 18.4 dropbacks. He’s not really holding on to the ball longer. His snap-to-release average this season, according to Pro Football Focus, is 2.81 seconds. It was 2.76 seconds last year. That’s much longer than the quarterback the Eagles faced last week, Ben Roethlisberger. Ben has the league’s third fastest snap-to-release average (2.24). The problem for the Eagles' pass rush is Jackson’s considerably more elusive than Roethlisberger.