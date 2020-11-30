— Schwartz blitzed Wilson a lot in the Eagles’ two losses to the Seahawks last year. He sent extra rushers on 14 of 31 (45.2%) pass plays in their Week 12 loss. Wilson completed just 5 of 10 passes against the blitz in that game. The Eagles sacked him six times, including four on blitzes. In their playoff loss to Seattle, Schwartz blitzed Wilson on 12 of 31 pass plays (38.7%). He was 6-for-11 and was sacked once against the blitz, but had three 20-plus-yard completions and averaged 11.4 yards per attempt when the Eagles sent extra rushers.