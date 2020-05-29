That’s a hard and heavy and sometimes-bonkers history. And if the NHL manages to hold its 24-team playoff tournament this summer and if the Flyers – with their best team in a decade – bow out of it early, the high hopes and low result would be a fitting continuation of that history. But now, consider the opposite. Consider the notion that Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux and Kevin Hayes and Carter Hart and the rest of the team come back from their sabbaticals and perform just as well as they did back in February and March. After all that failure and bad fortune and utter craziness, wouldn’t it be, in some cosmic sense, fair and just for the Flyers to win a Stanley Cup this year, of all years?