When the Philadelphia Flyers score their first home goal this season, fans will no longer hear Jetboy’s “Feel the Shake” as they celebrate.

In another effort to start fresh in 2021, the Flyers are switching up their goal song. What will the new song be? The Flyers are leaving that up to their fans.

For the first time ever, the Flyers are asking their fans to help decide how to celebrate goals as a nod to the contributions the fans make to the team.

“The Flyers have the best home-ice advantage in the NHL, and that’s because of our fans. They’re passionate, they’re loud, and Wells Fargo Center erupts when the Flyers put the puck in the back of the net,” said Valerie Camillo, the president of the Philadelphia Flyers, in a news release. “This team belongs to our fans, so we want them to help us pick which song plays every time the Flyers score here at home.”

Until Sept. 23, fans can submit their song nominations at philadelphiaflyers.com/goalsong. They are asked to include the name of the song and the artist or files for original compositions. Once the nomination window closes, the Flyers will review the submissions and create a list of finalists. From there, the decision will be left to the fans, who will vote on the winning song. The winner will be revealed on Oct. 15 when the Flyers open up the season against the Vancouver Canucks.

Fans will be able to follow the process through the Flyers’ Twitter and Instagram accounts.