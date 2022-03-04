The Philadelphia Inquirer earned eight Top 10 finishes in the 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest last week. APSE is the largest sports journalism organization in the country. The contest is conducted in January and February each year.

The Inquirer, competing in the large-organization Division A categories, earned Top 10 finishes in these categories:

Digital/website

Breaking News (Keith Pompey), on Ben Simmons telling the 76ers he would not report to training camp and wanted to be traded.

Short Feature Story (Matt Breen), on the extensive connection between Haverford College and Major League Baseball.

Explanatory Story (Aaron Carter), on how high school coaches experience trauma when their players and communities experience gun violence and death.

Event Coverage (Mike Jensen, Marcus Hayes, Ed Barkowitz), on the one-day reporting and storytelling surrounding the death of Philadelphia basketball legend John Chaney.

Action Photo (Yong Kim)

Daily Sections

Sunday Sections

The Philadelphia Daily News, competing in Division B, was also awarded a Top 10 finish in Daily Sections.

Olivia Reiner, who covers the Flyers for The Inquirer, was part of a Top 10 projects team in Division A with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.